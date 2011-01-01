Sturgis business included on Lt. Gov.’s trade mission to Mexico

LANSING — Lt. Gov. Brian Calley will lead a three-day trade mission to Mexico focusing on attracting job-creating investments and exploring new sales opportunities for Michigan companies. The mission will depart on Sunday, Feb. 19 and return on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

“We are on quite a roll with so many new investments made and jobs created in recent years,” Calley said. “We will use this opportunity to capitalize on that momentum, tell the Michigan comeback story and attract even more investment and jobs.”

During the trip, Calley will meet with automotive and aerospace companies during Automotive Meetings Queretaro, a supply chain-oriented business forum that brings together prospective automotive suppliers with major Mexican OEMS and Tier 1 suppliers. He also will meet with executives from TREMEC Corporation and Rassini Brakes, two Mexican companies with operations in Michigan.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation will concurrently lead executives from 21 Michigan companies to Mexico to participate in the automotive forum in Queretaro. The companies will meet with prospective partners, distributors and buyers to increase export opportunities from Michigan to Mexico. The participating companies include Burr Oak Tool Inc. of Sturgis, a supplier of machinery, tools and expertise to manufacturers of heat exchanges and the tube processing industry.

This is the third time MEDC has taken Michigan companies to the Queretaro Automotive Meetings. Companies that participated in 2015 reported more than $24.8 million in exports to Mexico since the event.

The trip marks Lt. Gov. Calley’s second mission to Mexico since taking office in 2011.