Home / Home

Sturgis boil water advisory lifted

STURGIS — The Boil Water Advisory issued Tuesday Jan. 24 for those areas in Sturgis affected by the water main break has now officially been lifted. Samples taken throughout the area on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and Thursday, Jan. 26 have returned negative results for coliform bacteria. These results mean that your drinking water quality meets the State of Michigan drinking water standards and there is no longer a need to boil water used for drinking, or food preparation.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here