Sturgis boil water advisory lifted

STURGIS — The Boil Water Advisory issued Tuesday Jan. 24 for those areas in Sturgis affected by the water main break has now officially been lifted. Samples taken throughout the area on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and Thursday, Jan. 26 have returned negative results for coliform bacteria. These results mean that your drinking water quality meets the State of Michigan drinking water standards and there is no longer a need to boil water used for drinking, or food preparation.