Sturgis’ rescue hosts adoption event

THREE RIVERS — Just Another Farm and Rescue of Sturgis hosted an adoption event with Benny, a one- to three-year-old American Bulldog, Avitus, a one-year-old pit bull mix, and about ten kittens, seven adult cats and one elder cat during its adoption event outside of Family Farm and Home in Three Rivers on Saturday, May 19.

For a year and a half now, Just Another Farm and Rescue has officially became a 501c3 and has been setting up a tent to host an adoption event every Saturday, in order to spread the word on the animals at their rescue who are looking for a forever home, founder Devin Heitger said.



