Sturgis’ Fall Carnival: A community effort

STURGIS — After months of hard work and elbow grease, volunteers and employees of Doyle Community Center in Sturgis presented the first annual Fall Carnival on Saturday, Nov. 18.

“I wanted to get families back together for one day to enjoy some goodhearted, wholesome games. Instead of just giving their kid an iPod and say ‘have fun,’ they could come here, put their phones down, and just be together,” recreation supervisor Benita Lowis said.

Employees of Doyle Community Center and volunteers from the community came together to create decorations, “good old-fashioned games,” woodworking creations, character cutouts for photo opportunities and more.

“(The handmade decorations) just feel more meaningful to me,” Lowis said. “I wanted the community to be a part of this, it’s what it is all about.”

Jackie Garcia, of Doyle Community Center, painted Wizard of Oz and Peanuts characters on cutout pieces of wood, to give kids an opportunity to peak their heads through and become one of the characters for a photo. Lowis said the cutouts were one of her most anticipated creations for the event and allowed parents to take home everlasting memories of the carnival.