Stuffing the bus

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville community came out in full force all of last week to help stuff a Centreville Public Schools school bus for a good cause.

Centreville Junior/Senior High School’s National Honor Society and FFA organizations helped sponsor a “Stuff the Bus” community food and toy drive event over the past week at both the elementary school and junior/senior high school. The drive culminated in an event Saturday where the public could donate nonperishable food items and unwrapped toys to the cause at the parking lot of Yoder’s Country Market.

“At the elementary school all of last week, Mark [VanderKlok, Centreville Elementary School principal]’s building collected unwrapped toys, and at the junior senior high school, we collected nonperishable food items,” Centreville Junior/Senior High School Principal Chad Brady said. “Today, with the help of Yoder’s, we’re letting the community come in and continue donations.”