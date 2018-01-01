Students of the Month

Pictured are Norton Elementary’s Students of the Month for March. Front row left to right: Jasmine Sparks, Rees Beadle, Camryn Johansen, Lilly Zonyk and Macy Spencer. Middle row left to right: Emerie Dokey, Amaya McGahan, Jonathan Soto Cruz, Aiden Jackson, Austin Vickery and Ben Miller. Back row left to right: Macy Harshberger, Johnny Thompson, Bennett VandenBrink, Cam Tabor, Lucan Hoercher and Denajia Brumfield. Missing from photo: Katie O’Donnell, London Hoffmaster and Mattheus Mosher.

Photo provided