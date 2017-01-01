Strong work ethic to carry Three Rivers in boys cross country
THREE RIVERS — Alex Schmidtendorff believes his Three Rivers boys’ cross-country team can overcome a lack of depth with a strong work ethic this fall.
Schmidtendorff has just seven runners but he believes the Wildcats still have a strong season despite the limited numbers.
Three Rivers finished seventh last season in the Wolverine Conference, fourth in the St. Joseph County Meet and 10th at the Division 2 regional.
The biggest graduation loss was All-Conference runner Jon Scare.
Three Rivers had three athletes earn all county last year as well.
“All seven guys on the team are close with one another and do a great job of building each other up and wanting the team to have success,” Schmidtendorff said.
“Obviously our numbers are low this season and that puts a lot of pressure on each guy to both compete and train well. They have risen to this challenge so far and I believe they will continue to meet challenges throughout the season.”
Please see Monday's print or e-edition for full article.