Strike out cancer

THREE RIVERS — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Three Rivers United States Bowling Congress is hosting their 9th annual Bowl for a Cure event at South Lanes Bowling Center on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Chair Angie Keith said the event features a bake sale, a variety of vendors, door prizes and a chance to win gift cards and gift baskets, which were donated by nearly 50 local businesses.

In order to keep the event local, Keith said she contacted Three Rivers Health three years ago to see what they have to offer. Originally, the money raised went toward the Susan G. Komen Organization, but Keith sought to stay local. Now, money raised goes toward the Three Rivers Health Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program (BCCCP), which offers free mammograms and other related services to women in need.

