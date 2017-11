Kelsey Block Brewing Company hosted a Black Friday Stout release party on Friday, Nov. 24 in downtown Three Rivers. Three stouts were released including the Bourbon Barrel Aged Skinny Lad Stout. The brewery also offered discounts on its merchandise as well as a shrimp and grits lunch special. Pictured are Bill Horton (left), of Three Rivers, T.J. Leggett (middle), of Three Rivers, and Dan Torrans, of Three Rivers.

Commercial-News/Alek Frost