Stoll provides River Enrichment Center update to Constantine Rotary

CONSTANTINE – St. Joseph County Commission on Aging (COA) Executive Director Tim Stoll gave Constantine Rotary an update on the renovation of the old Three Rivers Inn, a building located on an eight-acre property on West Broadway Street and built in the late 1960s, at a Tuesday, April 30 Rotary meeting.

Stoll brought along a set of conceptual design boards for the facility, along with floor plans of the new Rivers Enrichment Center and Residence. It will house the Three Rivers (COA) Senior Center and has 46 apartments.

“This is the COA’s biggest project. Last November our financing came through and we began construction in December. Of the 46 apartments, eight are two-bedroom; 38 are one-bedroom. Five of these are designated for low income. Out of the 46, 24 people have given us a deposit for an apartment. The remaining that are left are one-bedroom. Each apartment has its own water heater, furnace and electric panel. They have washer/dryer hookups and there is a community laundry. We have 15 people on a waiting list to see the apartments when they are done. Rent for one-bedroom apartments is $725 a month, and two-bedroom is $850 a month. There is a non-refundable deposit equivalent to one month’s rent. Everything is included; the one thing that is not is internet/cable. There is a full-sized kitchen, with apartment-sized appliances .A one-bedroom apartment is approximately 700 square feet, and the two-bedroom is 1100-1150 square feet,” he said.

