Stolen vehicle recovered, felony probationer arrested

THREE RIVERS — On the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 28, Three Rivers Police officers responded to a report of an auto theft at the River Trail apartments. Officers learned that a resident’s sedan had been left running in the parking lot. When the resident ran back inside, someone stole the car.

Late Tuesday evening, officers were notified that the stolen car had been recovered on US-131 by the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies had discovered the car on the shoulder of the road and found an 18-year-old man near the car. The man was identified as a felony probationer from Three Rivers. He was lodged in Allegan County for possession of the stolen vehicle. The car was transported back to Three Rivers for evidentiary purposes.

On Wednesday morning, officers learned that the suspect had been ordered to wear an ankle monitor as terms of his probation. The monitor had been removed by the suspect and its location was unknown. Officers learned a general location of the last connection and went to the area to attempt recovery of the monitoring device. K-9 Jake was sent into the field to search for evidence in hopes to recover the electronic device. After searching for approximately 20 minutes, Jake showed his trained response that he had found an item. Officers went to the spot where Jake had alerted and found the damaged monitoring device.

Charges will be sought in St. Joseph County upon the conclusion of this incident.