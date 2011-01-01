Stolen truck found in lake

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment is investigating a recovered stolen vehicle.

The 2011 Ford F-250 King Ranch edition was recovered from Corey Lake, and had been driven into the water from the public access. The seats and stereo system were removed from the truck.

The truck was stolen from the Bristol, Ind. area and was last seen by the owner at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, Three Rivers Ambulance/Rescue, and the Fabius/Park Fire Department assisted at the scene.