On Saturday, the Three Rivers Eagles Club #2303 hosted its 13th annual benefit dinner in honor of the Stepping into School with New Shoes program. Through a dinner, auction, and raffle, the club raised $3,887 towards purchasing new shoes for school age children, up to 13-years-old, in St. Joseph County. The club will continue fundraising throughout the month of August in hopes of being able to purchase 500 shoes for kids in the county. Pictured from left to right (back): Val Timm, Larry Sheline, Linda Sheline, and Jeff Diethrich. (front): Vern Rinz, Carole Rinz, Michelle Goodman, and Judy Julien.

