Stay issued in Lockport Township case

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Middleton Monday morning issued a stay in the appeal by Lockport Township that seeks a reversal of the decision by the Michigan State Boundary Commission’s ruling allowing the City of Three Rivers to annex 80 acres of property in the Township.

Attorneys for each municipality agreed in Monday’s St. Joseph County Circuit Court hearing to accept Middleton’s decision to, by statute, provide for 98 days in which to submit briefs in the case with an additional 14 days for Lockport to respond to Three Rivers’ brief. The next hearing is set for Jan. 12.

Monday’s courtroom action is the latest in a complex series of legal maneuvers by the City and Township who are in disagreement over the City’s plan to construct a sports complex on the 80 acres of land in Lockport which have been purchased by City.

Although the Michigan Attorney General’s office was not represented in the courtroom, a brief filed by that agency stated that the AG would “vigorously” defend the ruling by the State Boundary Commission.

Also pending are two separate legal proceedings, each with the potential of granting the successful party a victory in the struggle over the location of the sports complex.



