Stay fit with Triple River Crossfit’s Extreme Trail Run

THREE RIVERS — Triple River Crossfit in Three Rivers is breaking in their new 50-acre property with an Extreme Trail Run on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The event will be held at what Triple River Crossfit calls “The Pit,” located at 14791 Hoffman Rd., which features hills, ponds, trails, creeks, and valleys surrounding the 150-foot LND (Leave No Doubt) Mountain in the middle. Participants are invited to walk or run the one-mile fun run or face the challenging 5K Extreme Trail.

“It is one of those experiences when you first look at an event like this, you may think ‘I can’t do that’ or ‘I’ll never be able to make it through something like this.’ It is just an intimidation thing you have to get over and get out there and actually experience it. Once you’re in the moment, experiencing it, it is a totally different feeling,” owner Brock Yost said.

“It gives you a gratifying feeling when you complete something like this. You get the feeling of accomplishment when you walk away with a smile on your face. The confidence it gives people when you complete a race like this is very cool. I welcome everyone to get outside their comfort zone, come out, grab a friend and do it with them, just to say you completed it.”

