State police investigating stolen four-wheeler

FLOWERFIELD TOWNSHIP — Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers are investigating the theft of a 2010 Honda 4 Trax four-wheeler in Flowerfield Township.

The four-wheeler was taken from a residence in the 52000 block of Lewis Lake Road. It is red in color and was taken during the overnight hours between December 16 and 17. The four-wheeler has a toolbox on the back that has a dent/hole in it from being struck by a tree that fell over, and the brackets on the handlebars for mirrors are broken and the mirrors are gone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. Jason Sylvester or D/Sgt. Todd Petersen of the Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.