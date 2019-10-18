State police investigating officer involved shooting in White Pigeon

WHITE PIGEON — The Michigan State Police (MSP) Fifth District Special Investigation Section is investigating an officer involved shooting in White Pigeon, Michigan.

On Friday, October 18, 2019, at approximately 12:37 a.m., Indiana officers with the Bristol Police Department were involved in a pursuit that entered the village limit of White Pigeon located in St. Joseph County, Michigan. During the chase, the suspect vehicle rammed into the Bristol PD patrol vehicle, at which point shots were fired by the Bristol Police Officer. The suspect sustained gunshot wounds during the incident and although first aid measures were performed by police and medical personnel, the suspect was pronounced deceased. No firearms were located in possession of the suspect or his vehicle. The deceased suspect has been identified as David Sanders, 46, a resident of Three Rivers, Michigan.

The Bristol Police Officer involved received minor injuries during the incident. The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

MSP was requested by the Bristol Police Department to conduct the shooting investigation. An autopsy of the suspect was performed on today’s date by the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine Department of Pathology. Ballistics and forensic testing will be completed by MSP. Upon conclusion of these results, all investigative reports will be forwarded to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office for an independent review of the officer’s actions.

No other information is being released at this time.