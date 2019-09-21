Home / Home

State Police investigating larceny from garage

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP — Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers are investigating a larceny from a garage that took place in the 57000 block of Mitchell Road in Lockport Township.
The items stolen include an 8-inch 25cc gas pole saw, a Husky 24-inch snowblower and a Stihl weed cutter. They were believed to have been taken some time in the early morning hours of Monday, September 21, 2019. The homeowner reported seeing a light-colored SUV parked across the street that morning when she left at approximately 2:45 a.m.
Anyone with information regarding the above investigation is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

