State Police investigating larceny of firewood

FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP — Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers are investigating a larceny of firewood that took place in the 71000 block of Bauman Rd. in Fawn River Township on Sunday, October 27.

The suspects were driving a newer model black Jeep Cherokee with an Indiana registration beginning with the letters “TK.” The homeowner observed the vehicle back into his driveway and the white male driver and a white female passenger began loading the wood into the vehicle. When confronted, the driver almost struck the homeowner with his vehicle while leaving the residence through the yard, then fled south into Indiana.

Anyone with information regarding the above investigation is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.