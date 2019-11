FABIUS TOWNSHIP — Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers are investigating a home invasion that occurred in the 16000 block of Null Rd. in Fabius Township.

On Thursday, Nov. 14 sometime between 6:00 and 10:00 p.m. suspect(s) broke into the home, stole many items and damaged many others. Anyone with information regarding the above investigation is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.