State Police investigating felonious assault following two-hour standoff in Park Twp.

PARK TOWNSHIP — Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers are investigating a felonious assault from a suicidal subject that occurred in the 51000 block of Lang Road in Park Township.

Troopers were dispatched to a suicidal subject who was threatening to kill officers. Troopers arrived on scene and the suspect displayed a long gun out the second floor window of a barn. The suspect pointed the rifle at troopers and St. Joseph County Deputies several times threatening to shoot them.

After approximately two hours the suspect retreated from the barn into the field behind the residence attempting to hide. The suspect was met in the field by St. Joseph County Deputies. The suspect ran at the deputies with a pipe and was subsequently tasered and taken into protective custody. The rifle was found in the barn where the suspect left it prior to retreating with the pipe. The suspect was then taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

The suspect’s name is not being released at this time.