State Police investigating drowning of 1-year-old child

THREE RIVERS — Michigan State Police troopers in St. Joseph County are currently investigating the drowning death of a 1-year-old child in Three Rivers.

The incident occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 57000 block of Tim Avenue. One of the parents was home at the time along with an 11-year-old sibling when a 2-year-old child and a 1-year-old child snuck out of the house. The children were discovered missing and in the family’s pool a few minutes later. The parent home at the time immediately started CPR on the 1-year-old until EMS personnel arrived on scene.

The 1-year-old was taken to Three Rivers Health for treatment where she eventually died. The two-year-old child was treated and released, and is with family at this time.

MSP said the home is a licensed day care, but there were no other children in the home on that day due to the holiday. MSP said there were safety measures in place that were still circumvented by the children. The family’s name is being withheld at this time out of respect during their time of mourning.

The Three Rivers Police Department, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, and Three Rivers Ambulance all helped at the scene. MSP is working with Child Protective Services and the Medical Examiner’s office in their investigation.