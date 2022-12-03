State House approves plan to name stretch of 131 after Proxmire

LANSING — A bill passed by the Michigan House of Representatives would re-name a stretch of U.S. 131 to honor a fallen Kalamazoo County officer and Three Rivers native.

The House passed a bill Tuesday, House Bill 5720, to dedicate the stretch of U.S. 131 between West U Avenue and mile marker 35 as the “Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire Memorial Highway.” The vote was 101-1, with only State Rep. Tenisha Yancey (D-Harper Woods) voting against the bill.

Proxmire, a Three Rivers High School graduate and a road patrol deputy with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 14, 2021 when he suffered a gunshot wound while pursuing a fleeing vehicle near Galesburg. He passed away the next day. After his passing, the sheriff’s office promoted Proxmire to the rank of sergeant and bestowed on him both the Medal of Valor and the Purple Heart.

State Rep. Steve Carra (R-Three Rivers), who serves on the House Transportation Committee, helped sponsor the bill, saying in a statement it was a “fitting way” to commemorate the late officer.

“Sgt. Proxmire ably and nobly served the people of Southwest Michigan — keeping us all safe,” Carra said. “He answered the call of duty and carried out his law enforcement responsibilities every single day. On one sad day last summer, Sgt. Proxmire made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. His life of service will always be in our memories, and this memorial will publicly convey our humble and eternal respect for his bravery.”

Proxmire is survived by his wife, Roanna, and his four children. Roanna testified last month before the House Transportation Committee about the bill.

The bill moves to the state Senate, and is currently in the Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

