State grant to improve roads in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is awarding a state Transportation Economic Development Fund (TEDF) Category F grant of $252,000 to the St. Joseph County Road Commission (SJCRC) to improve North Centreville and Wait roads.

North Centreville and Wait roads, located in Sherman Township, north of the city of Sturgis, are seasonally restricted roadways serving as part of a route between US-12 in Sturgis to M-66, just north of the city. There are several businesses located in Sturgis that use this route to haul equipment and materials and are subject to seasonal weight restrictions. In order to address the restrictions, the SJCRC will widen and resurface North Centerville Road from the north Sturgis city limit to Wait Road, and Wait Road from North Centreville Road to M-66.

The total cost of construction is $315,000, with $252,000 is Category F funds and $63,000 from the SJCRC.

The grant was one of 10 announced throughout the state, ranging from $168,000 to $375,000, and totaling more than $3.1 million. The grant funding is a competitive program; 43 applications totaling $13.9 million were received.

Enacted in 1987 and reauthorized in 1993, the TEDF helps finance highway, road and street projects that are critical to the movement of people and products, and getting workers to their jobs, materials to growers and manufacturers, and finished goods to consumers. TEDF “Category F” or “Urban Areas in Rural Counties” grants provide state funding for public roadway improvements that create system continuity with the secondary all-season road system.



Please see Saturday's print or e-edition for full article.