State Boundary Commission makes recommendation

LANSING — The State Boundary Commission Wednesday voted 3-2 in favor of recommending Docket #16-AR-1, a petition for annexation of land in Lockport Township to the City of Three Rivers, be approved, with the exception of modifying the boundaries to exclude “the rights of way“ on both Main Street and Buckhorn Road.

Chair David Doyle said the Commission’s decision is only a recommendation, and can be “affirmed or denied by the Director of the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (Shelly Edgerton).” If the director approves the petition, the city intends to transfer the 77 acres between North Main Street and Buckhorn Road into its borders for use as a sports complex.

The boundary modifications the Commission stipulated in its resolution would take “the rights of way” on Main Street and Buckhorn Road 33 feet inward from the center of the road, to prevent an island or enclave from being created.

Local Commissioners Frederick Pattee and Mary Beth Brenneman, as well as State Commissioner Robin Beltramini voted yes, while State Commissioner Mike Rice and Doyle voted no. Both Rice and Doyle declined to comment on why they voted no.

