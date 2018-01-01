State to allocate more toward CMHSAS general fund

CENTREVILLE — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will increase the allocation of state funding towards the Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services of St. Joseph County’s (CMHSAS) general fund by 252 percent over a five-year period beginning on Oct. 1, 2018, CMHSAS Finance Director Jill Brindley announced to the board on Tuesday.

“There has been a lot of advocacy in our county, talking to legislators and trying to get the general fund changed, it worked. It worked big time,” Brindley said.

Based on a memorandum from John Duvendeck, director of the Program Development, Consultation and Contracts Division within the MDHHS, the state reevaluated its distribution methodology based on each county’s Community Mental Health Services Program’s current demands on general funds for jail diversion and spend down, and its non-Medicaid population that is at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty level.



