St. Joseph River expected to fall below flood stage by Monday, March 12

THREE RIVERS — The St. Joseph River in Three Rivers will fall below the flood stage by 2 p.m. on Monday, March 12, according to the National Weather Service but a flood warning for the river has been extended until Tuesday, March 13.

At 11 a.m. Tuesday the stage of the St. Joseph River was 8.4 feet and falling, with minor flooding occurring and expected to continue. The St. Joseph River’s flood stage is 7 feet.

At 8 feet, minor flooding of apartments near the river along Mechanic Street, the River Glen Condos on East Michigan Avenue, and basements of several homes along River Drive can be expected.

Alek Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or alek@threeriversnews.com.