St. Joseph County Road Commission updates Chamber Group

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, Chris Minger, Managing Director of the St. Joseph County Road Commission, along with Road Commissioners John Bippus, Eric Shafer and Rodney Chupp, presented at the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce Early Bird Breakfast.

Minger has worked in multiple capacities for over 40 years with the St. Joseph County Road Commission. He said the department maintains 1,022 total miles including 333 miles of primary roads and 689 miles of local roads, 81 percent of which are hard surfaced. In addition, there are 97 bridges in the county that have an average lifespan of 50 years. The cost to replace a bridge is approximately $1 million except those that cross the St. Joseph River, as they are larger thus escalating the cost to between $2 and $3 million.

He mentioned that the Road Commission greatly appreciates the County Commission’s contribution of $191,000 that they annually budget towards bridge repairs. He also highlighted some of the road repair processes that have changed over the years, such as the type of tar used in chip and seal repairs, which increases the longevity of the repair, and the purchase of equipment that allows the road commission staff to apply the materials faster and with less waste.

