St. Joseph County prosecutor releases statement on incident in Park Twp.

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County prosecutor John McDonough released the following statement shortly before 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2 about an incident that took place in Park Township Wednesday evening:

At approximately 7 p.m. on Nov. 1, deputies from the St. Joseph County Area Narcotics Unit along with another deputy, set up an undercover buy for a quantity of methamphetamine.

One officer was in an unmarked vehicle waiting at the John Deere dealership for the target vehicle to arrive, the other officers were waiting a short distance away in marked patrol vehicles to assist when the target arrived. When the target vehicle arrived, the officer in the unmarked car identified himself as a police officer both verbally and with clearly marked clothing on.

The target vehicle then slowly drove past the unmarked vehicle, and when police attempted to stop the vehicle the target vehicle abruptly reversed and struck the unmarked police vehicle. The target vehicle then spun around and sped towards him in an attempt to hit him, at this point the officer fired one shot, using his service pistol, into the windshield of the target vehicle striking the driver in the right shoulder area.

The other deputies arrived quickly after, and after a short period of time were able to secure the two suspects. The injured suspect was taken to Bronson Hospital, treated, released, and lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail. The second suspect was immediately lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail.

The officer who fired the shot suffered minor injuries and was treated at Three Rivers Hospital. It is my opinion that the officer’s actions were completely justified under the circumstances and I am happy that no lives were lost during this extremely dangerous incident.

This morning I authorized charges against Lloyd Roger O’Connor (08/02/1982) of Marcellus and Jordan Bradley Raymond (08/13/1985) of Menominee, each with one count of Attempted Murder, one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, and three counts of Assaulting, Resisting, and Obstructing a Police Officer. Both will be arraigned this afternoon.

This is all of the information we have at this time.