St. Joseph County Parks hold 50th anniversary celebration

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Parks and Recreation Department celebrated its 50th anniversary Saturday with a celebration held at Covered Bridge Farm in Centreville.

Jaymes MacDonald, director of the Parks and Recreation Department, said the anniversary is a “great milestone to reach” for the department.

“It’s a great testament to the Parks and Rec Commission and the folks who formed that in 1969,” MacDonald said. “To be here 50 years later and still moving forward as a county and as an organization is just a testament to a lot of people’s hard work and dedication.”

The event, held at one of the newest parks in the county, featured food and beverages, live music and activities for kids and adults. Historical records of the Parks and Recreation were also featured at the celebration, including a binder of minutes from every Parks and Rec meeting, a video of the 25th anniversary celebration in 1994, and a slideshow of pictures from the nine different parks in the county parks system.