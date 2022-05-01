St. Joseph County to get new representation in '23 under new maps

THREE RIVERS — St. Joseph County’s representatives in Congress, the state House and the state Senate will be changing come 2023, due to new maps approved Tuesday, Dec. 28 by the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC).

Under the “Chestnut” map for congressional districts approved by eight of the commission’s 13 members, St. Joseph County will be placed in the new 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, which spans the southern border counties of the state, stretching from Lake Michigan to Lake Erie. It also includes the areas of Schoolcraft, Vicksburg and Fulton in Kalamazoo County, the majority of Calhoun County, except for the Battle Creek area, and the entirety of Jackson County.

However, under the new maps, Berrien County will be split into two districts, the 4th and 5th, with Benton Harbor, St. Joseph, Coloma and Watervliet being placed into the 4th District. This means current U.S. Rep. Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph) resides in the new 4th District under the new map. The new 4th District also includes all or parts of Van Buren, Allegan, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Ottawa counties. Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Zeeland), who represents what is now the 2nd District, also resides in the new 4th District.

Upton has not said publicly whether or not he plans to stay in St. Joseph and run for the 4th District seat, or try for the new 5th District seat. Upton told the Herald-Palladium in November there were “too many unknowns to speculate about his next steps” in re-election. Huizenga, in a tweet on Dec. 28, announced he planned to run for re-election in the new district.

With the new map, the new 5th District would be represented by Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Tipton), who resides in Lenawee County and represents the current 7th District. Locally, current state Rep. Steve Carra (R-Three Rivers) has previously announced his candidacy for the U.S. House, and would face Walberg, who announced back in November he would be seeking re-election, in a potential Republican primary.

The map is expected to face legal challenges before it is officially adopted by the state for the 2022 election cycle, as the map eliminates the state’s two majority-Black congressional districts. The maps will go into effect once all of the legal challenges have passed.

Based on voting patterns from the 2020 election, the map would favor Democrats by a 7-6 split. Currently, it is a 7-7 split between the two parties, but because of lagging population growth in the state, Michigan’s delegation will shrink from 14 to 13 in the 2022 election cycle.

New State House map features slight changes for local area

The MICRC also approved new maps for both the Michigan House and Senate during the Dec. 28 meeting, choosing the “Hickory” map for the state House.

St. Joseph County, under the new map, would be placed in the 36th District, which includes the entirety of the county and much of Cass County. There are some changes to the Cass County side of the map, however, as Pokagon Township, Wayne Township, and the City of Dowagiac, who are currently in the 59th District, would be taken out of the new district and placed in the new 37th District. Ontwa Township, which includes Edwardsburg, are in the new 36th District under the approved map.

Carra is currently the incumbent, but due to his congressional run will not be seeking re-election to the state House. Several Republicans, including Jack Coleman and Scott McGraw locally, have begun campaigns for the party’s nomination.

Several changes to area state Senate map

For the state Senate map, the MICRC voted for the “Linden” map, which features some notable changes for St. Joseph County’s state Senate district.

The new 17th Senate District under the new map includes the entirety of St. Joseph, Cass and Branch counties, while also including the southern half of Berrien County, the western edge of Hillsdale County, east Calhoun County, and the western edge of Jackson County. The entirety of Branch and Hillsdale counties are currently in the 16th Senate District, while the entirety of Calhoun County was in the 19th Senate District.

With the new map, current State Sen. Kim LaSata (R-Coloma), who represented the area under the old map, would be in the new 20th District under the new map. The area represented by the new 17th District does not currently appear to have an incumbent candidate based on the residences of current incumbents – current 16th District Sen. Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake) lives on the east side of Jackson County, while current 19th District Sen. John Bizon (R-Battle Creek) lives in western Calhoun County.

