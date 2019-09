ST. JOSEPH COUNTY FAIR SCHEDULE

Monday, September 16 — Kids Day Sponsored by Meijer

8:30 a.m. — 4-H Horse Show — English — Horse Show Arena

8:30 a.m. — Open Class Goat Show/ 4-H Goat Show to Follow- Show Arena

9:30 a.m. — 4-H Swine Show- Show Arena

9:00 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. — BINGO — Community Tent

11:00 a.m. — Midway Opens

Noon — 2:00 p.m. — Kid’s Games — Free Stage

1:30 p.m. — 2:30 p.m. — Sturgis Academy of Martial Arts — Community Tent

2:00 p.m. — 3:00 p.m. — Kid’s Pedal Pull Registration — Free Stage

3:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m. — Kid’s Pedal Pulls — Free Stage

5:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m. — Blanket Wheel — Free Stage

6:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. — Amazing Mike The Magician — Free Stage

6:00 p.m. — 4-H Horse In-Hand Classes — Horse Show Arena

6:30 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. — Bones & The Boneyard — Community Tent

7:00 p.m. — SJO Motocross — Grandstands

Tuesday, September 17 — Education Day Sponsored by the St. Joseph County ISD

8:30 a.m. — 4-H Horse Show-Driving — Horse Show Arena

9:00 a.m. — 4-H Beef Cattle Show/ Dairy Beef Show (Open Class Beef Show to Follow) — Show Arena

9:00 a.m. — 4-H Dairy Feeder Show- Show Arena

9:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m. — BINGO — Community Tent

12:00 p.m. — Harness Racing — Grandstands

3:00 p.m. — Midway Opens

3:30 p.m. — 5:00 p.m. — Farmers Market Pickup Band — Community Tent

4:00 p.m. — 4-H Sheep Show — Show Arena

6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. — Blanket Wheel- Free Stage

6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. — 16th Ave. Band— Community Tent

7:00 p.m. — Bump-N-Run & Demolition Derby — Grandstands