ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Before winter takes hold and snow plows hit the roads, St. Joseph County Road Commission asks Michigan residents to prepare by shaking their mailboxes this month.

“A mailbox is the only object allowed by law that homeowners can place in the road right-of-way. The location and construction of mailboxes must conform to the rules and regulations of the United States Postal Service and nationwide standards established by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials,” said John Lindsey, Managing Director.