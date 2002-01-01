St. Joseph County District Court celebrates 50 years

CENTREVILLE — With no rules or procedures to follow, no security, and no organization of court records or case files, employees of the St. Joseph County 3B District Court were forced to adapt and work together to sculpt a proper system.

Fifty years later, the district court continues its commitment to justice. Current and retired judges and employees of the court met on Friday in celebration of its 50 years. Chief Judge Jeffrey C. Middleton, Judge Robert K. Pattison, retired Judge William D. Welty, and retired Administrators David Recher and Carol Frohriep were among those in attendance.

“They had no court records, they had no court forms, they had no core rules, they had no statutes,” Middleton said. “They had no accounting system, they had no procedures. They started, adapted things from the Justice of the Peace, and started the district court.”

Initial employees of the court followed the leadership of the court’s first elected Judge William L. McManus IV. Middleton said McManus worked to establish rules and procedures with the state of Michigan, which guided the court toward a constructed legal system.

Recher worked alongside McManus when the court began operations on Jan. 1, 1969. He said, “we learned to expect the unexpected, and roll with it.”

Previously, the courtroom was located on the third floor in the current history room and former supervisors’ room. The room served as the courtroom and judge’s office, and McManus’ desk doubled as a court bench and two supervising desks served as counsel tables, Recher said.

The office space that housed the court’s employees had limited space. Frohriep called it “tight” with employees “pretty much on top of each other.”

“We learned to cope, we learned that there was strength in shared adversity, and out of chaos… order in sense and vision did emerge. We discovered what needed to be done and went at it,” Recher said. “(…) That proved to be more than enough. This county court became to be a forerunner and the mover and shaker of the Michigan court system. McManus was largely responsible for that.”

From 1961 to Jan. 1 of 1991, McManus served as the only district court judge. Frohriep said McManus was a “visionary,” as he saw a vision for the court system and worked to make it a reality. He worked for St. Joseph County for 40 years first as Prosecutor and later as judge for 34 years, retiring in 2002. He passed away on Sept. 23, 2011.

Welty was elected in 1990 and started as the second district court judge in 1991. He said he served as a “hybrid judge,” handling cases from district and circuit court. Rules, statutes, and other procedures were now in place, but Welty said a permanent courtroom and judge’s office were not. The current judge’s office was a garage and was in the midst of renovations, and the courtroom was shared with the county commissioners.

“Twice a month, we had to close court a little early and turn that courtroom back into a commissioners’ room. We put the plaques back up, moved the furniture around, then came back in early the next morning to turn the commissioners’ room back into a courtroom,” he said.

Welty said McManus was a “wonderful mentor” to him. Before becoming a judge, Welty said he shadowed McManus, took notes, and learned from his wisdom.

“To the extent that I had any success as a judge, it was because I modeled myself against the model that he held up and I tried to emulate,” he said.

Welty retired at the end of 2012. He said although the court underwent many changes since its inception, “courts are not about brick-and-mortar.”

“Courts are about people. Courts are about the staff. All of the people that run the court, it is like a giant pyramid. Judges are up there dispensing justice at the top, but it is about the base with all the clerks, traffic clerks, criminal clerks, civil clerks, the probation clerks, the probation office, the judge’s staff and administrators, and the majesties. It is about the people that hold up this court and we are so blessed with the people that do so,” he said.

The district court now has 19 “committed employees,” Middleton said. The county plans for capital improvements this year and a shift towards e-filling documents electronically. The court is under the leadership of Middleton since he took office on Jan. 1, 2003.

“We now are organized, more technologically knowledgeable, but the underline commitment to justice and the service to the people of our community has continued for all 50 years,” Middleton said.

