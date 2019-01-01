St. Joseph County Commissioners sworn in

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County Deputy Clerk Jill Ross swore in five county commissioners on Wednesday, including newly elected Sturgis resident Ken Malone.

Malone formerly sat on the Sturgis City Commission and will replace previous longtime county commissioner John Dobberteen. He said he has been impressed with the board’s efforts to balance its budget in the past year and “looks forward optimistically for 2019.”

“St. Joseph County is its own gem and I am here for that reason. I look forward to working with you,” Malone said.

Ross also swore in returning county commissioners Kathy Pangle, Dennis Allen, Al Balog, and Dan Czajkowski on Wednesday. For the second consecutive year Allen was appointed to serve as county chair. Balog will serve as vice-chair.

