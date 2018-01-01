St. Joseph County 911 millage proposal passes by narrow margin

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Two of three millage proposals on ballots in St. Joseph County Tuesday passed, including the St. Joseph County Emergency Telephone Services (911 Services) Millage.

St. Joseph County voters passed the 911 millage by a narrow margin — 1,364 (50.8 percent) to 1,323 (49.2 percent) — a St. Joseph County 911 Central Dispatch request to levy 1 mill for funding a comprehensive, countywide 911 emergency telephone and dispatch system for seven years. The impact on each property calculates to $1.00 per thousand dollars of its state equalized assessed valuation, and the millage will generate an estimated revenue of $1,938,168 the first year it’s authorized and levied.

“That is our operational millage. If it hadn’t passed, we would have had to go back to the voters again for a renewal of our previous millage of 0.75. If that happened, there would have been no repairs or improvements to the radio system that we had planned, and we would have kind of struggled along for a while,” Dennis Brandenburg, director of the St. Joseph County 911 Central Dispatch, said.



