St. Joseph County at ‘medium risk’ of PFAS contamination

CENTREVILLE — Following the report of PFAS-contaminated water within two townships in Kalamazoo County, residents throughout Southwest Michigan were left wondering if their water is also at risk.

Rebecca Burns, health officer with the Community Health Agency serving Branch, Hillsdale and St. Joseph Counties, reported to the county commissioners that St. Joseph County is at a “medium risk” of PFAS (Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances) contamination on Wednesday, Aug. 1.



Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.