Sprunger speaks at MMCG meeting

CONSTANTINE — Mary Jo Sprunger, owner of The Potting Shed, spoke about succulents to members of Meek’s Mill Garden Club (MMGC) at a Tuesday, Sept. 12 meeting.

“Succulents are plants that have telltale fleshy leaves, usually to retain water in arid climates or soil conditions. They first cropped up in areas with long dry seasons (such as Africa). Aloe plants, cacti and even orchids can be considered succulents,” Sprunger said.

“Succulent comes from the Latin word ‘sucus’ which means juice or sap. You only need to water them once a week, since they thrive in sunlight and dry air. You can use succulent cuttings to grow new plants. It’s called ‘propagating.’ To do this, snip off a leaf, let it dry in the sun, plant it in dirt and water.”

Approximately 60 different plant families contain succulents, including families like Cactaceae (cacti) and Xanthorrhoeaeceae (which is also home to aloe vera).

Shades of green are a given — but you can also find succulents that are blue, purple, pink, orange, and red.

Generally they are pest-resistant. It’s another reason these plants are so easy to maintain. If you do have problems and your plant is outside, you may be dealing with scale or aphids. Inside, the problem could be fungus gnats, mealybugs, woolly aphids or spider mites.



