Sports complex design contract awarded

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers city commission on Tuesday, May 2, authorized $323,295 for Viridis Design Group to proceed with design, bidding and construction engineering services for the Three Rivers Youth Sports Complex. The money will be reimbursed from the $2.8 million granted by St. Joseph County for the project.

The vote was 5-2, with commissioners Carolyn McNary and Norm Stutesman dissenting.

The city has a stay order in effect so that it cannot start construction while the city and Lockport Township are in litigation over the annexation from the township into the city of the 77-acre property between N. Main Street and Buckhorn Road. The Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in the case earlier in the day, and the State Boundary Commission has made a recommendation in favor of the city to the Director of the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, but the director has neither affirmed nor denied the recommendation.

However, per legal advice including from the judge who issued the stay order, the city can go forward with design work, Mayor Tom Lowry said.

During public comment time, Kathy Bingaman of Three Rivers said she had received an email from a St. Joseph County commissioner who told her the county would not release any funds until the boundary commission and court of appeals made their decisions.

She asked how the work would be paid for until the money was received, and Lowry said from the city’s general fund.

“You are gambling with our money,” she said. “Who’s liable for getting it back?”

City manager Joe Bippus said that according to the city’s contract with the county, the city has 90 days from when everything is settled to have the engineering and planning done, and begin construction.

“The $323,000 is talking about the whole project being completed,” he said, noting he was not sure how much they would spend in the next two months — maybe $20,000-$30,000 — and if the court ruled against the city, it would stop work.

Commissioner Daryl Griffith said in a lot of the city’s decisions it had to take risks, and not everything was a done deal.

“It would be nice if the timeline were stretched out, but we don’t have that option,” he said.

“Not all the money will be spent on day one. There is always something to be gained” — even if that is putting the plans to use at another location.

He said the city still owned the property and the sports complex was going to go there one way or another, whether it was inside the city or not.

Commissioner Janell Hart said that one of the reasons she’d heard for not putting the complex at its intended site was that poor children couldn’t get there. She said that when she was a single parent, not making much money, her child played sports, and if she couldn’t take him, a neighbor would.

