Spaghetti dinner raises money for Walk for Warmth

THREE RIVERS — The Community Action Agency of South Central Michigan hosted a spaghetti dinner fundraiser Saturday to raise money for the agency’s annual Walk for Warmth initiative.

The event, held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2303 in Three Rivers, was the first such dinner fundraiser the agency has done for the event. Tina Phillips, a family services advocate at Carol Shippy Head Start in Three Rivers and one of the coordinators of the dinner, said the event came together thanks to another employee of Community Action.

“Our transportation driver for Community Action Head Start, Deirdra Timm, she’s a member here with her mom, and she approached me, and I approached her, and we made it work,” Phillips said.

The event featured a dinner of spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and dessert, as well as raffles and karaoke. Phillips said with it being a new event, she had a modest fundraising goal for the dinner. The event raised a total of $905, including a $350 donation from Karon Miracle, the president of the Three Rivers Eagles Ladies’ Auxiliary.

“It was really nice to see the community come together to raise money for this event,” Phillips said.

This year’s 35th annual Walk for Warmth will occur on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Carol Shippy Center on 1000 E. Broadway St. in Three Rivers, with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the walk beginning at 10 a.m. The initiative, Phillips said, helps raise funds to assist families struggling in the winter months with electric and gas payments. Last year’s event raised over $20,000 and helped numerous families.