South Haven edges TR netters

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ tennis team dropped a 5-3 Wolverine Conference decision at home to South Haven Monday.

“We had to give South Haven a couple of matches to start, but for most of the evening it was looking like we could pull out at least a tie. It just didn’t quite turn out that way,” said Three Rivers coach Scott Turner. “After the last couple of matches I think we now have a good idea of the things we need to work on and they (the team) sound eager to work on them. So that is a definite positive going into the start of the main part of the season.”

All three of Three Rivers’ victories came at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 singles.

At No. 1 singles, Tyler Seifert of Three Rivers fell to Joel Rummel 0-6, 3-6. At No. 2, Jacob Turner of Three Rivers defeated Alex Rummel 6-2, 6-1. At No. 3, Calvin Trammell from Three Rivers topped Garrett Smith 6-1, 6-1. At No. 4, Tim Lingk from Three Rivers beat Cameron Dembow 6-1, 6-2.

At No. 1 doubles, Three Rivers’ tandem of Colby Hartzell and Dhruvil Patel lost to Trevor Vincent and Chandler Carey.

Three Rivers forfeited matches to South Haven at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 doubles.