A souper time

As a special Lenten activity, Immaculate Conception Catholic School held a soup supper on Friday, March 10 at the IC Church basement hall. “We had an excellent turnout,” principal Sharon Alexander said. “There was a nice crowd, a nice mix of school and parish families.” Pictured with bowls the students hand-crafted to sell for a donation toward Catholic Relief Services’ Operation Rice Bowl are (front row from left) Briella Carra, Lily Davidhizar, Eliza Eichorn, Holly Haruza, Eliza White, Claire White, Nathan Rice, Colton Rice, Parker Walker, (back row) Ariana Gonzalez, Benjamin Gonzalez, Anna Carra.

