Soup kitchen receives donation

The Monsanto Community Advisory Panel (CAP) presented the Constantine Community Soup Kitchen (CCSK) with kitchen items worth a total of $338.25 on Friday, Jan. 20. Monsanto administrative assistants Stacey Wordelman and Angie Shotwell, and CCSK chef Don Hutton hold several of the items. Shotwell said, “The CAP is happy to do this for the Soup Kitchen. Monsanto enjoy partnering with the community.” Items purchased include a roaster oven, mixing bowls, baking pans, a jumbo cooker, two 12-quart stock pots and various kitchen utensils. The Soup Kitchen is open from 4:30-6 p.m. on Mondays, and located in Asbury Hall in the basement of the Constantine United Methodist Church. It is staffed by four churches and Constantine Rotary.