THREE RIVERS — It may not have had all of the aspects of previous celebrations, but people from all over Three Rivers gathered Monday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

More than a few dozen people attended Monday’s Solidarity in Diversity celebration, held in downtown Three Rivers and organized by the Three Rivers Area Faith Community (TRAFC). The event, held as what organizers called a “standing vigil,” featured people lined up on both sides of the Main Street sidewalk holding signs espousing King’s message and what he stood for, with some featuring notable quotes of his. A number of vehicles and semi-trucks passed by honking their horns in support of the cause throughout the event.

Pastor Tony Bennett of New Jerusalem Baptist Church, one of the organizers of the event, said the event was organized to have a show of unity in the midst of the issues surrounding race in America today.

“Today, we figured we take a stand in our city and just have a show of unity, even in the midst of what the country's going through,” Bennett said. “It doesn't matter the race or color or anything like that, we can all just come together and say what Martin Luther King stood for was the right thing. IT has nothing to do with blue or red, it has to do with the love deep down in your heart.”

This year’s event, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was different in quite a few ways. Normally, the annual event would have featured a march from Three Rivers City Hall to the First Presbyterian Church for a separate service and celebration celebrating King. However, this year’s event was limited to the half-hour-long standing vigil downtown to keep people safe during the pandemic.

“TRAFC, we get together and we discuss some things, and with all the stuff going on with social distancing and COVID-19, we figured we'd just do something on Main Street,” Bennett said. “It was a collaboration between churches and different faith-based entities in our city to come together and do something that everybody would be safe doing as well.”

Along with the celebration, a display was put up in multiple storefront windows downtown showcasing a timeline of events in King’s life and how they corresponded with the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s. The displays, created by The Huss Project and *culture is not optional, will be kept up through the end of February as part of Black History Month.

In addition, boxes of food and hygiene products and monetary donations were collected in the East Alley to help support the Three Rivers Food Site.

“Because of COVID-19, there’s been a huge demand, because some people lost their jobs or some people don’t make as much money as they used to,” Bennett said. “We figured if nothing else, somebody could use some food, so all the donations are going toward that.”

Bennett said with everything that has been going on in the past year, including the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless other Black people by police, it was important to remember King’s legacy and teachings, especially for young people who have seen these events unfold.

“I think it's important, especially for our young people, because I believe that most of our young people, the last couple of events that have happened in our country in the last year or so since COVID, they've seen a lot of things by being involved in social media than they would normally would have. Because of that, things that used to be hidden are now coming up to the forefront, and now they're asking their parents, “why is this going on, why is this person doing this,” Bennett said. “It's a teachable moment to teach our children that these things are taught to a person, you're not born this way. So, we teach them, this is not the way you should do it.”

Bennett said it was great to see people of every race and background participate in Monday’s event.

“That’s always good, because that’s Three Rivers, that’s our city,” “Our city’s not just blacks and whites, we’ve got a lot of biracial children, and instead of being one side of town, this side of town, Three Rivers is mixed all over, which makes us an ideal city to live in.”

Those who participated in the celebration said it was important for them to do so. Patricia Warr of Three Rivers said it was a “blessing” to attend.

“In the midst of what’s going on, it’s great that people of all different backgrounds can come together in peace,” Warr said.

Three Rivers Mayor Tom Lowry said the event was important for everybody in the community.

“I think the biggest thing is awareness,” Lowry said. “I’m getting to be one of the older ones, so I’ve known about Dr. King for most of my life. It’s an awareness about getting the word out about the wisdom the man had, the history behind it, and what it took to get to this point. It’s part of that whole education for the young people on up.”

Overall, Bennett said people who attended and even people who didn’t attend, could take away one thing from the event.

“Even in a small town like Three Rivers, we can all come together and agree,” Bennett said. “It has nothing to do with anything else that’s going on, we can agree that God’s love surpasses all and everything.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.