Solid rushing attack carries Bulldogs past Chiefs

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s football team won its season opener for the first time since 2011 with a 22-12 win Thursday at home over White Pigeon.

Tyler Langs’ Bulldogs are now 1-0 in the Southwest 10 Conference. White Pigeon drops to 0-1.

Centreville’s Wing-T attack produced a successful night as the Bulldogs rolled up 310 yards on the ground in 49 attempts. In the first half Centreville picked up 153 yards of real estate in 24 tries.



Please see Saturday's print or e-edition for full article.