Society continues digitizing historical information

CONSTANTINE — Members of the St. Joseph County Genealogical Society (SJCGS) continued to work on digitizing several volumes on loan from St. Joseph County Historical Society president Martha Starmann at a Saturday, March 11 SJCGS meeting. In May 2016, Starmann asked the group to preserve obituaries, and other pertinent information in the volumes, which are primarily on White Pigeon residents. The SJCGS will donate finished digital flash drives to Starmann, and also to the Constantine Township Library.

The club discussed an upcoming program by historian Joe Ganger at the SJCHS on Bowman Cemetery, now the John H. Bowman Memorial Park in Three Rivers. When the U.S. government granted Bowman an estate, it was part of what he platted in 1836. Block 31 was used as a cemetery by the Bowmans and other families. Later when Riverside Cemetery was established, many bodies were moved to a new location in the 1860’s. There are two cemetery stones visible, and 100 bodies reportedly are still buried there. Bodies of early pioneers were laid to rest wrapped in cloth, so they can’t be moved.

