Snyder proposes increasing landfill fee to fund cleanup program

LANSING — During a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 30, Gov. Rick Snyder proposed increasing Michigan’s fee to take waste to landfills, in order to invest $79 million annually in a cleanup program that would “help renew Michigan’s environment and protect public health.” The proposal would serve as a replacement for the expired Clean Michigan Initiative Bond.

Snyder proposed increasing the current landfill dumping fee from $0.36 per ton to $4.75 per ton, in order to reduce waste in Michigan landfills. This increase would generate $79 million annually to fund critical environmental protection needs while enhancing Michigan’s recycling efforts and waste management planning initiatives. The cost of Gov. Snyder’s proposal would be, on average, $4.75 per household annually.

