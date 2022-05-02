Snowstorm recap: County digs out of midweek snowstorm, Road Commission pleased with plowing effort

THREE RIVERS — St. Joseph County is quickly digging out of the first major snowstorm of the calendar year that dropped several inches of snow around the area.

According to the National Weather Service, between Wednesday morning and Thursday afternoon, 8 inches of snow blanketed the county. It was less snow than predicted by some forecast models, but it was enough to affect some operations around the county.

Many, if not all, school districts were closed due to the weather and road conditions Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, giving students an unexpected early long weekend after just a couple of days for classes. For Three Rivers’ students, that weekend will be extended to nearly a full week, as there is a planned professional development day Monday, Feb 7.

The storm also affected some local businesses, some of which either sent workers home early, such as what Yoder’s Country Market in Centreville did for its workers Thursday and what Rooster’s Wing Shack in Three Rivers did Wednesday, for example, or closed altogether due to the inclement conditions, such as Parker Jewelers on Wednesday. Many businesses, such as grocery stores and factories, remained open, however.

Traveling in the storm was no easy task and was discouraged by the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, who issued a general travel advisory ahead of the storm Tuesday asking drivers not to travel on the roads unless absolutely necessary.

Both St. Joseph County Road Commission and Three Rivers’ city plow trucks worked multiple hours to clear roads around the county and locally, respectively, during the storm. John Lindsey, the road commission’s manager, said he was pleased with his crew’s efforts to help clear off roads during the midweek storm.

“It was absolutely excellent,” Lindsey said. “We plowed all day [Wednesday], opened up the roads, travel was able to move about, and then [Thursday], within 24 hours of when the storm finished, we’re going to have it cleaned up, and it’s going to be done.”

Lindsey said the road crew came in at their standard time at 7 a.m. Wednesday to start plowing, going until 5 p.m. He said that start time, one that was criticized by some residents, was due to the bulk of the storm occurring throughout the day. About 25 plows were sent out to clean up the snow on Wednesday and Thursday, with their crew coming in at 5 a.m. Thursday to resume cleanup.

“At 3 p.m. [Thursday], we will have been down every road. That doesn’t mean we couldn’t have missed one, but we’ll be down every road,” Lindsey said. “At least one pass down and back.”

Lindsey says their crew plows primary roads first, followed by heavily-traveled local roads, with the rest of the locals coming after that, and subdivisions last. He said at the end of the day Wednesday, there were a few dirt roads and subdivisions that hadn’t been plowed, but Lindsey said they were plowed Thursday.

Lindsey responded to some resident criticism of the agency and how they handle snow events like this week’s, saying they have always done snow events with one shift, they are fully-staffed with one extra employee than they had last year, and that they are not like MDOT and don’t have a 24/7 schedule. He said they handled the snow event like “most other road commissions” in the state, and questioned those who say the agency needs a second shift of plow drivers for snow events.

“The simple answer is what would I do with the other employees the other 28 days of the month it doesn’t snow,” Lindsey said. “How could I add that much workforce and keep people around here to work another shift when there’s only two or three days a month that you might plow snow? We can never afford to hire a second shift just to have for a snow event. There’s one crew of guys here.

“You can’t take a guy and work him day shift Monday and Tuesday, then switch him to night shift for Wednesday and Thursday, and bring him back to day shift on Friday,” Lindsey added. “It’d be very unsafe to have a guy work from, say, 7 to 3 on Wednesday plowing snow, and then have him come back to work from 11 at night to 7 in the morning, there’s just no way.”

Lindsey said he had gotten plenty of compliments via text and email saying the agency did a “great job of cleaning up the storm very quickly.”

Lindsey once again stressed driving for the conditions of the roads during storms like the one the area saw this week.

“We always ask people to drive for the conditions of the road. That would be the main thing drivers need to focus on,” Lindsey said. “We have plowed all the snow, that doesn’t mean the roads aren’t going to be slippery for several days to come, until some sun comes out and gets on it, and we’ll go back out [Friday] to clean up our little pie shapes at the intersections and putting more sand/salt down to get the slick spots out of them. People need to travel for conditions, and they need to understand our job is to make the road passable, just maybe not at 60 miles per hour.”

