Snow removal emergency declared

STURGIS — The City of Sturgis has declared a city-wide snow removal emergency effective Friday, Jan. 18 at 11 p.m. due to forecasted snow accumulations of greater than four inches.

By ordinance, during a declared snow removal emergency parking is prohibited on all City streets. The parking prohibition shall remain in effect until a street has been cleared of snow between two successive intersections or the snow removal emergency has by terminated by the City of Sturgis. Vehicles found to be in violation will be towed at the owner’s expense.