Snow, freezing rain expected to impact road conditions Tuesday

THREE RIVERS – A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain overnight and into Tuesday morning will “likely lead to some hazardous travel conditions” in Three Rivers and the surrounding area, according to the National Weather Service.

Ice accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch are expected by Tuesday morning, and “windy conditions are expected to develop late Tuesday afternoon and evening with some gusts reaching around 40 miles per hour.”

Morning rain is expected to change to snow Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening, and renewed minor river flooding is possible this week due to additional chances of rain and snowmelt.

The Michigan State Police are encouraging motorists “to prepare for possible power outages and exercise caution on the roadways.”

“Freezing rain and accumulating ice increase the likelihood of power outages and can cause hazardous conditions on the roadways,” Capt. Emmitt McGowan, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security said.

“We are asking residents to report any outages or downed power lines to their utility company and to use caution when traveling.”

The state police advise staying at least 25 feet from any downed power lines, and to assume that every line is “live” and dangerous.

The MSP also recommend the following:

•Drive slow on ice and snow, and take extra precautions when stopping and turning.

•Don’t crowd snowplows, and give snowplow drivers plenty of room to clear snow from the roads.

•Keep an emergency preparedness kit in your vehicle stocked with a cellphone charger, batteries, a battery powered or hand-crank radio, flashlight, windshield scraper, jumper cables, shovel, blankets, first aid kit, and non-perishable food and bottled water in the event you get stranded or stuck.

•If you are stranded, do not leave your vehicle. Stay with the vehicle and wait for help.

